MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The United States planned to purchase ten Be-200 amphibious flying boats, used for firefighting and able to assist with blazes in California, from Russia, but Ukraine blocked the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

The diplomat referenced articles from Expert magazine on her Telegram channel, which indicate that Russia and the US attempted to negotiate the sale of ten aircraft between 2017 and 2019. However, in 2019, Washington opted to purchase the version of the amphibious aircraft equipped with Ukrainian engines. Ukraine refused a separate certification procedure, and the contract was never finalized, the outlet reported.

"Not only did the United States deploy firefighting equipment in Ukraine instead of Los Angeles, but Kiev also blocked the deal for amphibious flying boats, which would have been lifesaving for the US," Zakharova said. "This mirrors the 2011 situation when Moscow warned Washington about the Tsarnayev brothers, their ties to armed Islamist groups, and radical views, but US special services dismissed this information, merely conducting a formal check. Two years later, the terrorists carried out the Boston Marathon bombing."

Zakharova also noted a similar pattern during the Aventa-M ventilator shipment from Russia at the height of the pandemic. "The equipment was ultimately disposed of in the US ‘as a precaution.’ No one ever assessed how many lives it could have saved. These are just a few examples of actions taken against their own interests simply out of spite," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Wildfires began spreading across Los Angeles County on January 7. Meteorologists reported that dry and windy conditions caused the fires to spread rapidly. The total affected area now exceeds 60 square miles, with over 12,300 buildings, including celebrity homes in affluent neighborhoods, destroyed. The latest reports indicate that 25 people have died, with estimated damages surpassing $250 billion.