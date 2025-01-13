Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $34.01 mln with settlements on January 10

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on January 10, 2025, in the amount of 3.5 bln rubles ($34.01 mln), according to data on the regulator's website.

The sale of currency on the domestic market with settlements on January 9, 2025, amounted to 16.8 bln rubles ($163.27 mln).

The Bank of Russia carries out foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "yuan - ruble" instrument.