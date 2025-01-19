Hamas says transfer of list of hostages to Israel delayed due to technical reasons

CAIRO, January 19. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has said that it has not yet handed over the list of hostages it plans to release at the first stage of the agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to Israel due to technical reasons, adding that it still adheres to conditions of the deal.

"Hamas confirms that it adheres to conditions of the ceasefire agreement, though it notes that the delay on the issue of transfer of the list of hostages is due to technical reasons on the spot," according to a statement released on the movement’s Telegram channel.

Earlier on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Israel Defense Forces after a meeting on security issues not to start ceasefire in the Gaza Strip until the Hamas radical movement provides the list of hostages to be released. The ceasefire was due to take effect at 09:30 a.m. Moscow time (06:30 a.m. GMT).

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will free 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers, he said.