Trump announces launch of his memecoin

NEW YORK, January 18. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency dubbed $TRUMP.

"My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Trump was planning to release an executive order elevating cryptocurrency as a policy priority.

A memecoin is a cryptocurrency created as a social experiment. Its price depends on the popularity of a phenomenon it is based on.