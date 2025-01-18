MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. An opposition Ukrainian lawmaker has called on Vladimir Zelensky to step down because he is the only obstacle on the path of the conflict settlement.

"Obviously, Zelensky will have to go," Alexander Dubinsky wrote on his Telegram channel. "As I said, he is becoming the only obstacle or an agreement between superpowers."

According to the lawmaker, Zelensky’s attempts to seek support from EU countries are a big mistake because each of these countries "has absolutely different interests." "The more voices are heard at the negotiating table, the less chances there will be to defend Ukraine’s interests," he explained.

If Zelensky continues driving the situation to extremes, "Ukraine will really run a risk of losing its statehood," the lawmaker warned.