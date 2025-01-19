Apple CEO vows to make ‘massive investment’ in US — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. Apple CEO Tim Cook promised that his company will make "massive investments" to the US economy, US President-elect Donald Trump said.

"Today I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said that they are going to make a massive investment to the United States because of our big election," he said, speaking during a rally at the Capital One arena in Washington.

Previously, Trump has repeatedly said that he will make large business to bring back its production to the United States and create new jobs inside the country.