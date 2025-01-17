Currently no alternative to UN, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. There is currently no alternative to the UN, and Russia sees its function as imperative, especially in ensuring national security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, when commenting on the United Nations’ anniversary.

"Today, there is still no alternative to the UN. In accordance with the Foreign Policy Concept, Russia prioritizes its activities, including in terms of ensuring national security. We do this through the development of balanced solutions to armed conflicts, defending the key interests of our country and like-minded nations among the international majority," the diplomat emphasized.

Systemic crisis

Zakharova pointed out that the UN has faced many challenges in its history. "The Cold War, which put humanity on the brink of a nuclear apocalypse many times and created significant obstacles to the collective search for solutions to global threats, was the biggest challenge. The fleeting 'unipolar moment' in international relations also negatively affected the UN's role. The United States and its satellites, believing themselves to be the victors of the Cold War, took license by carrying out various unlawful ventures, often simply ignoring the organization and its Charter," the diplomat said.

"Now, the UN-centered system is once again in crisis. The organization is widely accused of excessive bureaucracy, inefficiency, redundant efforts, poor resource management, etc. However, the UN's faltering authority and limited effectiveness are not primarily due to any 'inherent flaws,' but in the collective West's destructive approach, which undermines the organization from within," she said.

According to Zakharova, given the aforementioned context, it is obvious that it will only be possible to fully restore the credibility and prestige of the UN if "the Westerners abandon baseless claims to their own exceptionalism and display their willingness for equal international cooperation grounded in the balance of interests." "It is possible to make progress towards achieving the lofty goals enshrined in the UN Charter and finding effective solutions to the global problems of the modern era only through the combined efforts of all member states," the diplomat emphasized.

Fruit of Great Victory

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated that the establishment of the United Nations was the fruit of the Great Victory in World War II, achieved at the cost of unparalleled sacrifices by Soviet soldiers and millions of lives lost in the USSR and other countries of the anti-Hitler coalition.

"The Soviet Union, which was succeeded by Russia, stood at the origins of the United Nations. It was in Moscow in the autumn of 1943 that the allies in World War II, representatives of the USSR, Great Britain and the US, reached an agreement on the necessity of establishing an international organization that would shield future generations from another global conflict. This idea was further refined under the Soviet lead and was finally brought to life at the San Francisco Conference of 1945," she noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the UN became the core for the new Yalta-Potsdam system of international relations. "The Charter of the organization stipulated the fundamental international legal norms, which shaped the standard of conduct of states on the world stage. First and foremost, it refers to the sovereign equality of nations, the right of peoples to self-determination and non-interference in internal affairs. The territorial integrity postulate should also be mentioned, albeit with a crucial reservation: in accordance with the unanimously adopted Declaration on Principles of International Law of 1970, it only applies to those states, the governments of which represent all their people with no discrimination on any basis," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled.

According to Zakharova, in the UN, the international community gained a uniquely legitimate and representative platform for negotiations. "A firm institutional basis has been laid for the establishment of equal multilateral cooperation in the interests of tackling a wide range of issues related to maintaining peace and security, ensuring progressive social and economic development, and promoting human rights," she emphasized.