About 300 UK military to travel to Romania via Czech Republic

PRAGUE, January 19. /TASS/. About 300 British servicemen and more than 100 military vehicles will travel via the Czech Republic to Romania to take part in the NATO exercise, CTK news agency said.

Military convoys will travel across the country during the week from January 19 to 26, CTK said. The first British column will enter the territory of the Czech Republic from Germany. Troops will move at nighttime.

The British military will travel back in March.

The NATO’s press service said earlier that about 10,000 troops from nine NATO countries will take part in the Steadfast Dart exercise to be held in Romania, Bulgaria and Greece from January 13 to February 26. The main goal of the exercise would be to practice action near Russian borders, NATO said.