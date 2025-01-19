Iranian president describes relations with Putin as friendly

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed "comradery feeling" following his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in an interview with the Soloviev Live TV show.

"We have an increasing convergence of views and approaches, which is only increasing, and we share [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's position on unipolarity. With each passing day countries that seek freedom and independence are accepting the need of multipolarity in the world. "Our relations are filled with a comaradery feeling, we hold similar beliefs," the Iranian president said.