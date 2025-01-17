Bushehr NPP to provide Iran with inexpensive and green electricity — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The implementation of the Bushehr NPP project will make a significant contribution to strengthening Iran's energy security, and will provide local businesses and households with inexpensive and green electricity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Energy is the most important area of Russian-Iranian cooperation. The flagship joint project for the construction of two new units of the Bushehr NPP by Rosatom is advancing. Its implementation will certainly make a significant contribution to strengthening Iran's energy security, stimulate further growth of the national economy, and provide Iranian households and industrial enterprises with inexpensive and green electricity," he said.

The most important project of Moscow and Tehran in the nuclear energy sector is the Bushehr NPP in southern Iran. Its construction began in 1975 by a West German concern, but was interrupted in 1979 after the start of the Islamic Revolution. On August 25, 1992, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to continue construction of the plant. In September 2011, the first power unit was connected to the grid, and its transfer to the Islamic Republic took place in September 2013. In November 2014, a contract was signed for the construction of the second stage of the NPP - the second and third power units. It is planned that they will be put into operation in 2025 and 2027, respectively. On January 13, 2025, the Iranian authorities announced that the construction of the second and third power units of the Bushehr NPP was 17% complete.