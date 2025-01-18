Iran, Russia don’t want anyone to influence their policies — Iranian president

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and Iran sends a message that the two countries will not tolerate any external pressure and are capable of ensuring security in the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Moscow and Tehran don’t want anyone from outside to determine their roles. We are capable of pursuing independent policies and are ready to develop security and economy in the region together, to bring peace and stability here. We don’t need the West," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel.

According to the Iranian president, the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia has demonstrated that the two countries "have this very approach." If the two countries followed instructions from outside, "they would have changed their policies many times," he added.

On January 17, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty after their talks in the Kremin. The treaty covers all spheres of bilateral cooperation and opens up new prospects in various areas of cooperation, including defense, fighting against terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technologies.