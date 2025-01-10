Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones

DOHA, January 10. /TASS/. Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement have hit the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its escort ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, spokesman for the group’s armed forces Yahya Saree said.

"Over the past 48 hours, the armed forces have carried out several military operations, with the most significant being the attack on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and several accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea, using multiple cruise missiles and drones," Saree said in a speech broadcast by the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel. According to him, the operation's objective was successfully accomplished.

Earlier, Al Arabiya reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province. Al Mayadeen reported that the US airstrikes resulted in no fatalities or military losses. Subsequently, Al Masirah TV channel reported strikes on Sanaa, the Yemeni capital under Houthi control, as well as on the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa along the Red Sea coast.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement said it would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave was halted. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

In response to the Houthis’ actions, the US authorities announced the establishment of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Afterwards, the US and the UK started to carry out regular strikes on Houthi military facilities across Yemen.