Xi Jinping, Trump hold phone call — Xinhua

BEIJING, January 17. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke over the phone with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No further details about the phone call have been provided.

Previously, the media reported that Donald Trump invited Xi Jinping to his inauguration. However, it is expected that a delegation of high-ranking Chinese officials will attend the event instead. The inauguration has been scheduled for January 20. Trump won the US presidential election on November 5, 2024, having defeated Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris.