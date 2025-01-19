Israeli Supreme Court dismisses all actions against release of Palestinian prisoners — TV

TEL AVIV, January 19. /TASS/. The Israeli High Court of Justice (HCJ) has dismissed all actions against the release of Palestinian prisoners within the agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Now14 TV channel reported.

"This is not our responsibility to interfere in such affairs, in which the juridical review area is extremely narrow," according to the judges’ decision cited by the channel.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will free 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers, he said.