MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The 100-year partnership agreement between the United Kingdom and Ukraine is Kiev’s PR stunt, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We consider it (the agreement - TASS) as another PR stunt by the agonizing Kiev regime, which is ready to sell the country or make it a new British colony," she said in a statement.

She recalled that the document covers various spheres, including trade, science, energy and others. "It also has provisions on defense. In particular, the sides agreed to establish partnership in the area of maritime security ‘through a new framework to strengthen Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Azov Sea security,’" she noted. "This reveals London’s long-cherished plans to get a foothold in these areas, especially in the Azov and Black Seas. And Kiev is only assigned an auxiliary role, despite its geopolitical claims."

"We would like to warm the dreamers in Kiev and London that there is no room for cooperation in the Azov Sea either for Ukraine or for the United Kingdom. After the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions reunified with Russia in September 2022, the Azov Sea became Russia’s internal sea. Any claims to these waters are a flagrant interference into our country’s domestic affairs and will be firmly suppressed," Zakharova stressed.

"One hundred years is a symbolic, barely committing term. When Zelensky’s dictatorship falls or when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigns, few will remember this agreement," she noted. "Nevertheless, it is deplorable that in the year of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in World War II, the leader of the United Kingdom, our ally at that time, is pledging support for Ukrainian neo-Nazis. We hope that there are people in London who are ashamed of that."

The 100-year agreement was signed during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on January 16. According to The Financial Times, the agreement will make it possible for the UK to extract mineral resources in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the agreement provides for annual military assistance of at least $3.6 billion, investments into Ukrainian defense sector, including the production of drones and artillery systems, the establishment of special joint flotillas, and exchanges of technologies.