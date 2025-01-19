West involved in attempts to stage ‘color revolution’ in Serbia - Vucic

BELGRADE, January 19. /TASS/. The West is involved in attempts to stage a color revolution in Serbia by using students, President Aleksandar Vucic said on the air with Happy television.

"Everything they are doing are the color revolution attempts, I have no doubt in that. This is not a problem, we will wait until the last moment when we will have to respond, when they will start forced blocking of highways," the president said. Vucic added he has information that "foreign agents through their connections passed to certain students" calls to go to major road junctions and block traffic. This is done under control of "foreign instructors," the head of state said.

"We already know who is doing that and how. Some of them come from a number of Western countries and the others from the East, where they did the dirty job for the Western agent network. We will tolerate that until a certain moment and then we will behave in accordance with rules that the state should respect," Vucic added.

Serbian students and the opposition are staging protests in Belgrade and certain other cities from last November.