Trump to start campaign to deport immigrants immediately after inauguration — report

NEW YORK, January 18. /TASS/. A day after Donald Trump is sworn into office as president, his administration will start making good on his campaign promise of mass deportation of illegal immigrants, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the report, "a large-scale immigration raid" is expected to start in Chicago on Tuesday morning and last all week. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement could send up to 200 officers to carry out the operation.

They intend to target immigrants with criminal backgrounds who are staying in the country illegally, the newspaper reported. New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Miami are also in the administration’s crosshairs.

CNN earlier reported that Trump's team is finalizing a package of harsh legislation to crack down on immigration, which will be unveiled hours after his inauguration on January 20.

Immigration was one of the key points of contention during the recent US presidential campaign.