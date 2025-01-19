MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump may reach an agreement on Ukraine’s military neutrality, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar told TASS, adding that Slovakia would welcome such a decision.

"Our prime minister [Robert Fico] has said confidently that we will not support Ukraine’s NATO entry. We stand for decisions that imply guarantees both for Russia and the EU regarding security," he said. "That means that Slovakia will welcome agreements between Trump and Putin, this probably being neutrality, Ukraine’s military neutrality," the official added.

Trump himself admitted earlier that "the whole conflict in Ukraine was provoked, meaning Russia responded in such a way to certain provocative decisions by Ukrainian authorities," Gaspar noted.

Trump said on January 10 that preparations for his potential meeting with Putin were underway as it was necessary to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin is ready to meet Trump without any preconditions.