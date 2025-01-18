Border treaty between Kazakhstan, Russia embodies friendship, cooperation — Kazakh leader

ASTANA, January 18. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a congratulatory telegram on the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-Kazakhstan State Border Treaty.

The Kazakh leader noted that the document, based on international law, became the embodiment of friendly and allied ties.

"This historically significant document, based on the globally recognized norms of international law, became a firm foundation of the legal formalization of the world’s longest land border and the embodiment of our unbreakable friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation," the presidential press service quoted him as saying.

Tokayev also asserted that "multifaceted cooperation between the two neighboring countries will continue to grow and strengthen."

The border between Russia and Kazakhstan, being over 7,500 kilometers long, is the longest continuous land border in the world. In 1996-2005, Kazakhstan, which became independent after the breakup of the Soviet Union, concluded the delimitation of its borders with neighboring states, including Russia. On January 18, 2005, in Moscow, the border treaty was signed by Putin and Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev.