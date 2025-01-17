MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted a counterattack towards the Berdin farmstead to break through the encircled area and stop the Russian troops' progress in the Kursk Region, but Akhmat fighters and units of the Russian Airborne Force repelled the enemy and pushed them back to previously-held positions.

The Russian army continues to advance, having liberated most of the territory initially occupied by the enemy.

TASS has compiled key updates on the current situation in the Kursk Region.

Thwarted Ukrainian counterattack

- A Ukrainian attempt to break through towards the Berdin farmstead and halt Russian troops' advance in the Kursk direction was successfully repelled.

- Akhmat units from the 42nd Guards Motor Rifle Division and formations from the 106th Guards Airborne Division inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy. Afterward, the opposition ceased further operations in that area and retreated to its former positions.

Russian forces’ advances

- The Russian army has maintained its momentum, defeating Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region and advancing in all directions.

- The enemy is suffering significant losses and is retreating from held positions, even after the deployment of additional reserves.

- Russian troops have liberated 63.2% (309 square miles) of the area in the Kursk Region once held by the enemy (490 square miles).

- Over two weeks of offensive operations in January, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have liberated four settlements: Aleksandriya, Leonidovo, Russkoye Porechnoye, and Kruglenkoye.

Enemy losses

- Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 230 servicemen, a tank, three armored personnel carriers, including two US-made Stryker APCs, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, four artillery pieces, and a mortar.

- Since fighting began in the Kursk area, Kiev has lost over 52,450 troops, 304 tanks, 231 infantry fighting vehicles, 173 armored personnel carriers, 1,562 armored combat vehicles, 1,493 motor vehicles, 371 artillery guns, and 44 multiple launchers.