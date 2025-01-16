MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia expects Turkey to assist in thwarting any possible terrorist attacks, such as the strike on the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"We expect all interested parties with significant influence on the Kiev regime, mainly Turkey, to undertake all possible measures to prevent such attempts which grossly violate the security of civilian infrastructure in the future," she said.

According to the diplomat, all those who participate in infrastructure projects, but at the same time supply the Kiev regime with weapons, drones, other lethal and non-lethal aid, "must recognize that at some point these two processes may intersect, and their own projects may be targeted by the weapons they supply."

"This is just a lack of common sense - to construct the TurkStream and then supply the Kiev regime with weapons, which may be used to destroy this same TurkStream. Or to consume whatever is coming through the TurkStream and at the same time flood the Kiev regime with weapons that they use against the TurkStream," Zakharova noted.