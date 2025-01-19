Several thousand people rally against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. At least several thousand people gathered in Washington to rally against US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, a TASS correspondent reported.

Protesters wound through downtown, past the White House and toward the Lincoln Memorial along the National Mall for the "People's March." Activists for women's rights, racial justice and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican's second term.

Organizers of the rally predicted more than 50,000 people would attend though far fewer people gathered.

Trump’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.