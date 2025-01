WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Under no circumstances can Ukraine push Russian troops back to positions they held before Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the nominee to the post of the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said.

In his words, "there's no way Ukraine is also going to push these people all the way back to where they were on the eve" of the special military operation.

"There's a size differential here that's important," he added.