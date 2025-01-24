FACTBOX: Largest drone attack on Russian regions since beginning of 2025

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over 13 Russian regions overnight, making it the biggest attack outside the zone of the special military operation since the beginning of 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled key updates on the aftermath.

Statements by Russian Defense Ministry

- Air defenses on duty have intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 37 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Ryazan Region, 17 over the Kursk and Saratov regions each, seven over the Rostov Region, six over the Moscow and Belgorod regions each, three over the Voronezh region, two over the Tula, Oryol, and Lipetsk regions each, as well as one over Crimea and one over Moscow.

- The Defense Ministry later reported the destruction of three UAVs over the Leningrad Region in the morning.

Aftermath

- The debris of a downed drone hit a private house in Ryazan, resulting in a fire that was extinguished. No injuries were reported, Pavel Malkov, the region’s governor, said.

- According to preliminary information, response efforts to address debris falling at an enterprise in the Ryazan Region are underway, the operational headquarters said. No injuries were reported.

- The falling debris damaged four households in Kursk, Mayor Igor Kutsak said.

- He also added that an electric line in one part of the city was damaged, leaving some consumers without electricity.

Airports’ operations

- Temporary restrictions were introduced at the airports of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Penza, Samara, Saratov, and Ufa, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency reported.