UNITED NATIONS, January 24. /TASS/. Chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Their Accomplices, member of the Russian Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoriev said that the Ukrainian armed forces killed families in the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, often right in front of the civilian population.

"Residents of Selidovo give detailed accounts of how their own mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and neighbors were shot by Ukrainian servicemen when the town was under their control. These killings were often committed in front of the eyes of the townspeople we interviewed," he said at an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members on the topic 'Outside the battlefield: atrocities committed by the Ukrainian armed forces against the civilian population.’ "These shootings of civilians, I note, took place right on the streets, in private homes and apartment buildings. It was not uncommon for the Ukrainian military to kill entire families," he pointed out.

Grigoryev emphasized that "the massacre of civilians organized by the Kiev regime in Selidovo is a direct, flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a war crime under international humanitarian law, which has no statute of limitations." Earlier, he said that more than 100 civilians of the town of Selidovo were killed as a result of the Ukrainian shootings.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Selidovo had been liberated as a result of the successful actions of the battlegroup Center.