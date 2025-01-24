Lower oil prices won’t end Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Lower oil prices will not bring an end to the Ukraine crisis as there is no link between the conflict and global crude pricing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov was commenting on US President Donald Trump’s assertion on Thursday that lowering oil prices would lead to the end of the Ukraine conflict, rejecting the notion. "This conflict is unrelated to oil prices," the Russian presidential spokesman argued.

"This conflict arose because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation and a threat to Russians living in certain areas, and America and Europe’s refusal to address Russia’s concerns. It has nothing to do with oil prices," Peskov explained.

Earlier, Trump, speaking remotely during a World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, claimed that the fighting in Ukraine would end if OPEC reduced oil prices.