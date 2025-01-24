House collapses in Turkey’s Konya, people feared trapped — TV

ISTANBUL, January 24. /TASS/. A three-storey building collapsed in the city of Konya in central Turkey, possibly trapping an unknown number of people under the rubble, Turkish media said.

The NTV television said that, according to preliminary information, the building was empty at the time of the collapse. In turn, the DHA​​​​​​ agency said two people were rescued, but an unknown number may be trapped.

Konya Province Governor Ibrahim Akin told TRT Haber that, acccording to initial reports, five people were inside the building when it collapsed.

"Two people were rescued. The effort to save others, who are trapped under the rubble, is under way. The cause of the collapse is being established," the governor said.