Beijing, Washington should not turn their backs on each other, Chinese envoy says

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. Beijing and Washington should boost cooperation and dialogue instead of turning their backs on each other, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng said.

"For a healthy China-US relationship, it is important to keep dialogue and cooperation going. China and the United States are permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world's two largest economies. Turning our backs on each other is not an option. Confrontation and conflict would be a disaster," the diplomat pointed out at a Lunar New Year reception at the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

Xie expressed confidence that "China and the United States have extensive common interests and vast room for cooperation."

"Last Friday, [Chinese] President Xi Jinping had a phone call with [US] President Donald Trump, and the two leaders reached important common understandings of enhancing communication and cooperation in various fields, and stabilizing and developing China-US relations," the envoy noted.

He also stressed that the year 2025 marked the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany and militarist Japan. "Eighty years ago, in the flames of World War Two, China and the United States fought side by side to triumph over Fascism, and our two peoples forged a profound friendship amid the trials of blood," Xie said.

According to him, "today, the China-US relationship holds a global significance like never before, and we need all the more to show the courage to fight for peace and join hands to live up to our common responsibility." "Advancing the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations is the most responsible choice we can make for the world, for world peace and development," the ambassador stressed. "We should not allow disagreements to dominate or disrupt our bilateral relations. In particular, we should respect each other's core interests and major concerns. The Taiwan question is the question most likely to have a disruptive impact on China US relations," he said, calling on the US to respect the one-China principle and refrain from encouraging separatism on the island.