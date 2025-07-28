Russian troops start battles for liberation of Dimitrov in Donetsk region, says DPR head

DONETSK, July 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have started battles for the liberation of Dimitrov (called Mirnograd by Ukraine) in the Donetsk region, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"According to the incoming information, already the first armed clashes have taken place on the outskirts of Dimitrov," he said.

The Ukrainian battlegroup has found itself in a very difficult situation in that frontline area, he added.

Russian troops have also advanced in the Krasny Liman direction, he said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, we see liberated settlements and we see the improvement of positions and the advance," the DPR head said.