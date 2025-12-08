Authorities are doing everything to ensure stable growth of Russia’s economy — Siluanov

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The government is doing everything necessary to ensure stable growth of Russia’s economy, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We are doing everything to achieve that. Why do we need cooling? To ensure that inflation does not generate high interest rates that erode people’s incomes. And this year we have succeeded in that. We are creating all the conditions for the economy to grow," Siluanov said.

He noted that there are already grounds to expect that next year the economy will move forward not through various injections, but on a more sustainable basis, driven by investment growth.