Trump could quickly broker Russia-Ukraine deal — Swiss Foreign Minister

GENEVA, December 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump could broker a Russia-Ukraine deal "very quickly," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis stated in an interview with the SonntagsBlick newspaper.

When asked about the potential duration of such an effort, Cassis responded, "This could happen very quickly, as with the Gaza agreement." The minister emphasized that Switzerland’s goal as OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Chair for 2026 is "to ensure the OSCE is ready" for such developments.

Cassis declined to comment on conditions for holding a second conference in Burgenstock. "Switzerland is ready to host peace talks at any time; everything else is speculation at this point," he added.

Previously, the Axios news outlet reported that Washington is exploring new approaches to resolving territorial issues during talks with Ukrainian representatives. According to sources, three days of negotiations between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Ukrainian Chief of General Staff Andrey Gnatov, and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov concluded with a phone call to Vladimir Zelensky on December 6. One source told Axios that significant progress was made on security guarantees for Kiev, but additional work is needed to ensure both sides interpret the draft agreement similarly.