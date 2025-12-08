Cambodian military again opened fire on the border with Thailand — army

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. Cambodian armed forces have again opened fire on the border with Thailand, where the situation remains tense, according to a statement from the 2nd Army Area of the Thai Army.

"On December 8, 2025, Cambodia opened fire in the Chong An Ma area. We responded with fire in accordance with the rules of engagement. The situation in this area remains tense," the statement said, adding that the firefights occurred at 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. local time (11:00 and 12:00 p.m. GMT).

According to statements from the Thai army, Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai positions twice in total on Sunday. The movement of T-55 tanks has been detected in Cambodia, and civilians are being evacuated from the border area, according to a statement.

"Cambodian troops have been placed on maximum alert following clashes in the Phlan Hin Pat Kon area. Their forces have also increased combat readiness along the entire border," reported the Operations Center of the 2nd Army Area.

On Sunday, Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikondeth Phalangkoon stated that Thai troops opened fire in self-defense along the Cambodian border in response to gunfire from Cambodian armed forces. Two Thai soldiers were injured in the incident. Phalangkoon stressed that "the Royal Thai Army has denied the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense's statement that Thai troops opened fire first."

The commander of the 2nd Army Area of the Thai Army had ordered all units to be placed on full combat readiness. Due to the uncertainty and the potential for escalation, the army advised residents of border areas in Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces to take refuge "in designated shelters in accordance with the civilian evacuation plan."