Putin’s visit to India clearly shows Russia not isolated — TV

PARIS, December 7. /TASS/. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India clearly demonstrated that Russia is not isolated, France 5 television said.

"Vladimir Putin departed to India and clearly demonstrated that Russia is currently less isolated than ever before. It is the Russian leader that dictates rules of the game after [earlier held] talks with the US side in the Kremlin," reporters of the TV channel said.

"Signing of numerous contracts between Russia and India in different spheres during the visit is a kind of a demonstrative response to the Western pressure in late months," they added.

The Russian leader completed the two-day state visit to India on December 5.