Firefighting efforts at Temryuk port continue for third day after Ukrainian drone attack

KRASNODAR, December 7. /TASS/. Firefighting efforts at the port of Temryuk in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region continue for the third day following the December 5 Ukrainian drone attack, the regional emergency response center said.

"The fire area at the port of Temryuk has been reduced to 960 square meters. According to the Russian emergencies ministry’s Krasnodar Region department, firefighting efforts involve 35 men and 11 fire engines," it said.

According earlier reports, the Ukrainian drone attack overnight to December 5 damaged Temryuk port infrastructure. The personnel of the port was evacuated, no one was hurt. The attack was followed by a fire on an area of 1,350 square meters.