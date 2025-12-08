New US strategy indicates threat of interference in Europe’s affairs — EU official

BRUSSELS, December 8. /TASS/. The United States’ new National Security Strategy indicates a threat of interference in Europe's affairs, European Council President Antonio Costa said.

"What we can’t accept is the threat of interference in European political life. The United States cannot replace European citizens in choosing what the good or the bad parties are," he pointed out at an event, commenting on the new US strategy.

Costa also responded to Washington's criticism of the European Commission’s move to fine the X social media platform, and accusations of Brussels violating freedom of speech. "There will never be free speech if the freedom of information of citizens is sacrificed for the aims of the tech oligarchs in the United States," he noted.

Politico reported earlier that the new US national security strategy had sparked outrage among EU officials.

The strategy, released on December 5, in particular says that Europe "will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less" as it is on the verge of "civilizational erasure" due to the activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies. In this regard, the US administration expressed doubt that some European countries will have enough economic and military capacity to remain reliable allies for Washington.

According to the media outlet, an unnamed European official on the sidelines of the Doha Forum described the strategy’s provisions regarding the European Union "very disturbing." However, he noted that US President Donald Trump "is too powerful for European countries to do much beyond stage some symbolic diplomatic protests," Politico added.