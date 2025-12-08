Over 370 Palestinians killed since October ceasefire deal with Israel — health authorities

CAIRO, December 8. /TASS/. As many as 376 Palestinians have been killed and more than 980 wounded in the Gaza Strip since October 10, when a ceasefire took effect in the enclave, the Gaza Health Ministry announced in a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday.

The Gaza Ministry of Health added that the total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli military operations since October 2023 exceeded 70,365, while more than 171,000 people were wounded and sought medical assistance.

Al Arabiya reported last week on December 5, citing sources, that the parties to the Gaza conflict and mediators had reached an agreement on the first steps toward disarming Hamas, including the group’s surrendering heavy weapons. According to the television channel’s sources, Hamas also confirmed to the United States that it is ready to cede control of the enclave as part of the peace process.

According to the Axios news portal, US President Donald Trump planned to announce the beginning of the implementation of phase two of his peace plan for Gaza before December 25. Phase two envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures, including the Board of Peace.

Israel-Palestinian tensions and October ceasefire

Tensions flared in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6.

On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas continues holding one remaining body.