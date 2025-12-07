Thai military retaliate fire in self-defense on border with Cambodia — foreign ministry

BANGKOK, December 7. /TASS/. The Thai military opened retaliatory fire at Cambodian troops on the border between the two countries, Thai foreign ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, said.

"The Cambodian troops opened fire at Thai contingents working on road improvements in the area of Phu Pha Lek-Phlan Hin Paet Kon, an area located within Thai territory. Cambodian fire prompted the Thai forces, in self-defense, to return fire proportionately and in accordance with the Rules of Engagement. The incident resulted in two Thai soldiers being wounded, one shot in the leg, and the other struck in the chest," he said.

"The Royal Thai Army has refuted the claim made by the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson that Thai forces were the first to open fire and used various types of weapons against Cambodian forces when in fact, the Cambodian side was the one that initiated fire. Thailand has clear evidence confirming the time, location, and impact on its personnel," he stated.

According to earlier reports, two Thai soldiers were wounded in a 30-minute shootout on the border with Cambodia. The Thai military retaliated gunfire by Cambodian troops, the second military district of the Thai army said on Sunday. The Thai troops were put on alert and local residents were advised to hide is special shelters.