Tucker Carlson hopes to visit Russia again

DOHA, December 7. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson said he hopes to visit Russia again, noting that his trip to Moscow made a strong impression on him.

"I hope so," Carlson told TASS at the Doha Forum when asked if he plans to visit Russia again. "Honestly, it was beautiful," the journalist added, speaking about his trip to Moscow.

In early 2024, Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the US, NATO, and the West in general. In December 2024, the journalist visited Moscow again to interview Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.