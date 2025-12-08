WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict is likely to end with Russia’s military victory, University of Chicago’s Professor John Mearsheimer told The American Conservative.

According to him, there are "three major sticking points" in the original US 28-point plan, which "simply cannot be resolved to the satisfaction of both sides, guaranteeing that the war will ultimately be resolved on the battlefield, likely with a Russian victory."

Speaking of the "striking points," Mearsheimer pointed to territorial disputes over Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev's search for Western security guarantees. "Finally, Russia wants Ukraine to permanently disarm to the point where it is not an offensive threat to Russia," he added. "The Ukrainians and the West refuse this demand, because they say it will leave Ukraine vulnerable to a future Russian attack. There is no middle ground regarding these three issues, which the Russians and the Ukrainians – as well as their European allies – see as non-negotiable," the expert noted.

He also stressed that there’s nothing US President Donald Trump "can do to assuage Russian fears that any agreement Moscow reaches with Ukraine and the West will stick over time." In this regard, the analyst mentioned the Minsk Agreements that Kiev and its European allies had sabotaged. "How can any Russian leader trust the West given what has happened since 2014? More generally, how can any state know for sure that another state won’t renege on a deal in the future. In fact, it can’t," Mearsheimer concluded.

US plan

In November, Washington came up with a 28-point plan to settle the Ukraine conflict, which caused discontent among Kiev’s European partners, who sought to make significant changes to the document. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Trump announced later that the initial US plan had been revised based on the positions of Moscow and Kiev and only a few issues were left to be resolved. US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida on November 30, discussing ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to security and economic issues, the prospect for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Moscow with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting, focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, was constructive and substantive. The parties discussed several versions of the peace plan and agreed to maintain contact.

Three-day talks between US and Ukrainian officials concluded in Florida on Saturday. According to the Axios news website, in talks with Ukraine, the US seeks to develop a new approach to resolving territorial issues.