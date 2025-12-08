Thai Air Force carries out strike on casino in Cambodia

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. The Thai Air Force has carried out a strike on a casino in Cambodia, allegedly housing heavy weapons and drones, Thai PBS reported.

According to the broadcaster, F-16 fighter jets hit a military facility in response to Cambodian shelling of Thailand’s border areas.

The Royal Thai Army reported earlier that a Thai service member had been killed, and another four wounded, in clashes on the Cambodian border. According to the military, Cambodian forces attacked Thai positions early in the morning. The Royal Thai Air Force reported strikes on Cambodian army positions on Monday, targeting military infrastructure, weapons depots, command centers, and logistics routes, according to a statement. Thailand's Second Army Area also said that Cambodian forces had fired BM-21 rockets toward Thai territory.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in an address that the country was determined to defend its sovereignty based on the right to self-defense and that its armed forces would continue to carry out military operations in response to all incidents.