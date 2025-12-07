Bank of Russia lifts limits on foreign currency transfers abroad for Russian citizens

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lifted limits on foreign currency transfers abroad for Russian citizens and non-resident individuals from friendly countries.

Earlier the regulator set the limit at $10,000 or its equivalent in another currency per month.

As the Central Bank explained, the decision to lift the limit is due to the stable situation on the foreign exchange market.

The regulator also announced that non-resident individuals from unfriendly countries working in Russia retain the right to transfer funds abroad up to the amount of their wages. This rule will remain in effect until June 7, 2026.

The ban on transferring funds abroad for individuals and non-residents from unfriendly countries who are not employed in Russia, as well as for legal entities from such countries, remains in effect until June 7, 2026. This restriction does not apply to foreign companies controlled by Russian legal entities or individuals.

These restrictions do not apply to transfers of funds by foreign investors investing in the Russian financial market from "In" accounts to accounts abroad.

In addition, banks from unfriendly countries may transfer funds in rubles using correspondent accounts opened with Russian banks, if the payer and recipient accounts are held with foreign banks.