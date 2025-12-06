Qatar Energy head expresses bewilderment at EU's decision to phase out Russian gas by 2027

DOHA, December 6. /TASS/. Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, CEO of Qatar Energy Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi has expressed bewilderment at the European Union's decision to completely stop importing gas from Russia by 2027 if Qatar and the United States reduce LNG export volumes to Europe.

"That's quite puzzling, and I'm not sure, I mean, you do the math, what they're trying to do if Qatar backs of LNG, and if the US companies [do the same]," he said when asked about the EU's plans to abandon Russian gas. In this regard, head of Qatar Energy noted that ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods recently announced his intention to withdraw the company from Europe. "If this is in place, this is going to be very detrimental to Europe, in my view, not only in oil and gas companies, but all companies," he noted.