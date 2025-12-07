X deleted European Commission’s ad account after being fined by it

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. The X social network, which got a fine of 120 mln euro from the European Commission (EC) for violation of EU digital rules, deleted its advertising account, Head of Product at X Nikita Bier said.

"You logged into your dormant ad account to take advantage of an exploit in our Ad Composer - to post a link that deceives users into thinking it’s a video and to artificially increase its reach," Bier said in the reply to the EC’s post about the fine.

"As you may be aware, X believes everyone should have an equal voice on our platform. However, it seems you believe that the rules should not apply to your account. Your ad account has been terminated," he added.