Only renewed cooperation with Russia can save Europe from collapse — Dodik

BANJA LUKA /Bosnia and Herzegovina/, December 8. /TASS/. Only renewed cooperation with Russia can save Europe from collapse, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik told TASS.

"The entire history of Europe is a history of robbery. However, I see that Belgium already understands that they will have to return every penny if they take anything," Dodik said.

"Europe’s economic success was largely based on access to Russian resources. At an attractive price. With that now out the window, we see Europe in a difficult economic situation. The numbers aren’t good. Recession, problems with the influx of migrants. Everything that is happening now could eventually destroy Europe. In the future, Europe can remain successful only if Russia helps it. Hopefully, it will be based on economic principles," he noted.

"The German economy was humming when it received cheap gas from Russia. But as soon as American gas appeared, at triple the price, the German economic miracle came crashing down. And I am sure that until Europe integrates with Russia, Europeans will not be able to achieve any success," the Bosnian Serb leader added.