No one wants to share responsibility for seizing Russian assets with Belgium — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. No one wants to share responsibility for the potential seizure of Russian assets with Belgium but everyone wants to have this money, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Belgians are quite wise saying, listen, we will have both the country’s legal responsibility and personal legal responsibility for these steps," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program.

However, according to the Kremlin spokesman, no one is willing to share this responsibility with Belgium and give it any guarantees. "No one wants to shere responsibility with them, but everyone wants this money very much," Peskov added.

There are about €210 billion worth of immobilized Russian assets in Europe, including €185 billion held by Belgium’s Euroclear. That is why, Belgium opposes the European Commission’s plan for the expropriation of Russian sovereign assets blocked in Europe under the guise of a so-called "reparations loan" to Ukraine, being afraid of Russia’s potential response.

Euroclear depository head Valerie Urbain said in an interview with Belgian television channel RTBF earlier that the plan to expropriate Russian assets as proposed by the European Commission is unrealistic and will lead to the bankruptcy of the Euroclear depository, which holds €185 billion of frozen Russian assets. She warned of the risk of foreign capital outflow from Euroclear following this decision. According to Urbain, if the plan is approved at the EU summit on December 18-19, Euroclear is "ready to challenge it in court.".