Ukraine crisis

US needs to cut off all military support to Ukraine, former White House advisor says

Steve Bannon pointed out that it would be highly difficult to implement Washington’s 28-point plan, as well as the United States’ plan to resolve the crisis in the Middle East

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. Washington needs to end all military support for Kiev in order to implement the peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump, former White House advisor Steve Bannon said.

"[We] need to cut it all off. All of it. Money. Arms. Intelligence support," he told The American Conservative.

Bannon pointed out that it would be highly difficult to implement Washington’s 28-point plan, as well as the United States’ plan to resolve the crisis in the Middle East. "Both plans—20-point in the Middle East and 28-point in the bloodlands are enormously complex and mind boggling on their execution. We don’t have the capacity to take on—particularly because these are side shows to our vital national security interests," the expert noted.

In November, Washington came up with a 28-point plan to settle the Ukraine conflict, which caused discontent among Kiev’s European partners, who sought to make significant changes to the document. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Trump announced later that the initial US plan had been revised based on the positions of Moscow and Kiev and only a few issues were left to be resolved. US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida on November 30, discussing ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to security and economic issues, the prospect for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Moscow with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting, focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, was constructive and substantive. The parties discussed several versions of the peace plan and agreed to maintain contact.

Three-day talks between US and Ukrainian officials concluded in Florida on Saturday. According to the Axios news website, in talks with Ukraine, the US seeks to develop a new approach to resolving territorial issues.

