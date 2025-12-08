MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement, asserts that Ukraine can no longer depend on Western aid, which is rapidly diminishing. He explains, "US President Donald Trump's new financial policy in 2025 effectively ended US funding to Ukraine's budget. Consequently, Europe - already strained by its own economic challenges - remains the sole supporter of Ukraine's massive budget deficit, yet it lacks both the financial capacity and political consensus to maintain this support. Ukraine's prospects are bleak; aid from the West is drying up while Russia's economy is gaining strength."

Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, emphasizes that Western efforts to isolate Russia economically have largely failed. Instead, sanctions have driven Russia toward large-scale import substitution and economic growth. "Meanwhile, the Kiev regime received unprecedented foreign financing from the West - hundreds of billions of dollars - along with trade and transport privileges and various weapons. By the end of 2025, it wasn't Russia that went bankrupt, but Ukraine under Zelensky."

He also warns that Western support for Ukrainian citizens is fading. "The US and EU have suspended numerous programs aiding Ukrainian refugees. It’s all business - Europe remembers well-off Russian tourists who spent freely in the West. Now, Ukrainian refugees, who rely on Europe and demand increasing support for their upkeep and the ongoing war, are straining European resources. When it became clear that Western aid was being siphoned off by Kiev's ruling elite, European attitudes toward refugees worsened."

Furthermore, Medvedchuk notes that the promised economic integration between Ukraine and the EU has never materialized. "As a result, Ukraine finds itself economically isolated - unable to trade with Russia and relegated to second-rate status within the EU market," he states. "The Ukrainian economy continues to deteriorate, edging toward total collapse."