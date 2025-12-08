Cambodian Defense Ministry accuses Thailand of violating joint peace declaration

HANOI, December 8. /TASS/. Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense has accused Thailand of violating the two countries’ joint declaration of peace following a series of attacks on Cambodian troops along the border in the Preah Vihear province, the Khmer Times newspaper reported.

The Cambodian Defense Ministry strongly condemns those "brutal and inhumane" attacks as they seriously violate the Joint Declaration that Cambodia and Thailand signed on October 26, 2025, ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said, according to the paper.

According to her, the attacks began at around 5:00 a.m. on December 8 (10:00 p.m. GMT on December 7) in the An Ses area, where Thai troops allegedly opened fire on Cambodian positions. Later, Thai forces reportedly fired tank rounds towards several temples, marking what Cambodia described as "a coordinated escalation following days of provocation."

Still, Cambodian forces exercised "maximum restraint" and did not fire back, Socheata noted, stressing the country’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and adherence to international agreements. The Cambodian military is monitoring the situation "vigilantly and with utmost caution," the defense ministry spokesperson added.