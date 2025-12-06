US to prevent deployment of adversaries’ weapons in Western Hemisphere — Hegseth

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. The United States will prevent deployment of adversaries’ weapons in the Western Hemisphere as part of the strategy to restore military domination in the region, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said at the forum organized by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in California.

"We will also deny adversaries ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities in our hemisphere," he said.

The US uses such dominance " to protect our homeland and access to key terrain throughout the region," Hegseth said.