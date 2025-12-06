{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Merz urges Israel to refrain from annexing West Bank

"We should keep the path toward Palestinian statehood open," the German chancellor said

BERLIN, December 6. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Israel to refrain from any steps toward annexing the West Bank, including building communities there.

"We should keep the path toward Palestinian statehood open. Therefore, no steps should be taken toward the annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River, whether formal or political. This includes construction or other measures that would effectively result in the annexation of the region," the German chancellor’s office quoted him as saying during a visit to Jordan.

Merz affirmed his commitment to resolving the Middle East problem based on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

GermanyPalestineIsrael
